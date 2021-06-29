x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was unable to continue after suffering a leg injury during her first-round match at Wimbledon.
Credit: AP
Serena Williams of the US plays a return to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, London — Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a leg injury on Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline.

Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

___

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

Related Articles