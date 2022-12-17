Reports: Sharon Osbourne hospitalized after medical emergency

Details about Osbourne's condition have not been released.

WASHINGTON — TV personality Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency while in Santa Paula, California.

According to multiple media reports, the incident happened while Osbourne was filming for an unnamed ghost-themed TV show at the Glen Tavern Inn.

TMZ, which was first to report the incident, said a manager at the Glen Tavern Inn told the outlet there had been an "emergency," but declined to provide further details. The hotel has been previously featured on the paranormal reality show "Ghost Adventures."

