
Reports: Sharon Osbourne hospitalized after medical emergency

Details about Osbourne's condition have not been released.
FILE - Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.

WASHINGTON — TV personality Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency while in Santa Paula, California. 

According to multiple media reports, the incident happened while Osbourne was filming for an unnamed ghost-themed TV show at the Glen Tavern Inn

TMZ, which was first to report the incident, said a manager at the Glen Tavern Inn told the outlet there had been an "emergency," but declined to provide further details. The hotel has been previously featured on the paranormal reality show "Ghost Adventures." 

Details about her condition have not been released.

Osbourne, 70, was a longtime host on "The Talk," until she left in March 2021 after a heated on-air discussion about racism. She's married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who revealed in Jan. 2020 that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

Ozzy Osbourne, left, and Sharon Osbourne present the award for best rap/sung performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

   

