'Saddened, angered': Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, injures 28

At least five children ranging in ages from 19 months to 11 years old were injured in the shooting.

DUMAS, Ark. — One person was killed and 28 others wounded when gunfire erupted during a car show that is part of an annual community event in a small southeast Arkansas town, authorities said Sunday.

One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but police say they were still searching for a second suspect.

Authorities said at a Sunday press conference that they have identified the victim that died as a result of the shooting as 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jacksonville.

The incident is being described as a "gun fight" involving two different people and police said that Shaffer was not one of the people involved in the altercation.

Of the victims, authorities said that at least five were children, ranging in ages from 19 months to 11 years old.

An earlier report said six children were wounded. Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock said most had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

“As the investigation continues I will examine details to see if there are any steps that could have been taken to prevent this type of tragedy,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

Dumas is a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles south of Little Rock. The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic. The Hood-Nic Foundation says on its website that its mission is to “rebuild, reunite, and respond to the needs of the youth in our communities.”

The event, which helps raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, also included a bonfire, a basketball tournament, musical performances, a teen party and a balloon release.

“The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together,” the foundation said on its Facebook page. “This senseless violence needs to end.”

Messages left at a hospital in Dumas and another in nearby McGehee were not immediately returned.

Wallace McGehee, the car show's organizer, expressed condolences to the victims' families and the community.

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that was at the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”