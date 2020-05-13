It's not your internet, Slack is down for everyone

Slack, a popular workplace messaging app, says it's working to resolve an outage that's impacting all of its users.

The popular team messaging platform Slack went down Tuesday night as workplaces around the country settle into working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the site Down Detector, which monitors the performance of websites and web connected tool and machines, a spike in reported problems occurred at about 7:23 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.

Slack confirmed in a tweet around 8 p.m. Eastern that users were reporting issues with being able to connect, and the company said they were investigating the issues.

The company explained on its status page that they would be providing an update "shortly."

As news of the outage spread, so did the memes on Twitter.

"Hmm, better jump on slack to tell the team about the slack outage...," Craig Somerville tweeted.

Shelly Ann shared a screenshot of the Slack outage and joked that she wasn't loving the new "beta version of slack."

Even Slack's official account tried to crack some jokes.

"*sips coffee, ignores flames* We're working on it, and appreciate your understanding," SlackHQ tweeted.