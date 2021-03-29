Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max planes

Earlier this month, Boeing reported more orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes for the first time in 15 months.

NEW YORK — Southwest Airlines said Monday it's expanding its all-Boeing fleet with an order for 100 737 MAX airplanes.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil and other countries cleared the plane to resume flying after Boeing changed an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.

Dallas-based Southwest expects aircraft capital spending of about $5.1 billion through 2026.

Under the deal, Boeing could build more than 600 new 737 MAX jets for the airline through 2031.

Thank you @SouthwestAir for your trust in our team with your order for 100 more 737 MAX jets and 155 options.

The men and women of Boeing and our many suppliers look forward to building these jets for you in the years ahead. Release: https://t.co/Fki5GiM0Ae pic.twitter.com/Hs0WMI4BXs — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) March 29, 2021