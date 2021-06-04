Spirit flight deplaned due to maskless toddler, family refusing to leave

FLORIDA, USA — A video of an incident on a Spirit Airlines flight has gone viral on social media and now COVID-19 precautions are being called into question.
A flight from Florida to New Jersey on Monday was reportedly delayed and eventually deplaned after a family, including a toddler without a face mask, was confronted.
An attendant was captured on a cell phone video asking the family to exit the plane, per Spirit guidelines.
However, the family refused, prompting the deplaning of all passengers.
Spirit guidelines say everyone above age 2 is required to wear a face mask on its flights, in compliance with federal law.
All the passengers heading to New Jersey, including the family, were eventually allowed back on the plane.
The incident caused a two-hour delay.
This article was written in Hartford, CT.