'Songs in the Key of Life' | Legendary musician honored with #24HoursOfStevie Instagram Live party on 70th birthday

The live-streamed DJ sets are being brought to fans by Questlove, Gilles Peterson, DJ Tara, D-Nice, Natasha Diggs and DJ Spinna.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Calling all lovers of music!

Wednesday's social media festivities might be exactly what you need to keep going through this quarantine.

In celebration of the Stevie Wonder's 70th birthday on May 13, a host of high-profile DJs from across the country are teaming up to honor Wonder on Instagram Live.

The celebration dubbed #24HoursOfStevie is just that -- 24 hours of non-stop Stevie Wonder music.

Here are the set times:

Questlove: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Gilles Peterson: 1 a.m. - 5 a.m.

DJ Tara: 5 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Natasha Diggs: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

D-Nice: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

DJ Spinna: 5 p.m. - until

On this day in 1950, Wonder was born Stevland Hardaway Judkins in Saginaw, Michigan.

He was born six weeks early with an eye disorder, retinopathy of prematurity. It worsened when he received too much oxygen in an incubator, leading to blindness.

However, not being able to see did not hinder Wonder from becoming the legendary musician and icon that America knows today.

He's won 25 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, in addition to a host of other honors.