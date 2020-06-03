Suicide bombers kill 5 police near U.S. Embassy in Tunisian capital

A ministry statement said the attackers both died. A civilian was slightly injured. Media reports citing eyewitnesses said the attackers were on a motorcycle.

Tunisia's interior ministry says two suicide bombers have blown themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, killing five police officers

That report could not be immediately confirmed. Phones at the embassy went unanswered Friday.