Suicide bombers kill 5 police near U.S. Embassy in Tunisian capital

Tunisia's interior ministry says two suicide bombers have blown themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, killing five police officers
A ministry statement said the attackers both died. A civilian was slightly injured.
Media reports citing eyewitnesses said the attackers were on a motorcycle.
That report could not be immediately confirmed. Phones at the embassy went unanswered Friday.
Dozens of people have been killed in multiple attacks by Islamic extremists in Tunisia, notably in 2015 when the famed Bardo Museum outside the capital and a luxury beach hotel were attacked.