Protesters gather outside Ohio Statehouse - Live Updates

As of around noon, about 50 protesters were at the Statehouse as members of the Ohio National Guard, state troopers and Columbus police officers patrol the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: At times, the video above will not have audio.

Members of the Ohio National Guard are at the Statehouse Sunday because of planned armed protests ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden this week.

Columbus police officers and Ohio state troopers have also been patrolling the area.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Tom Quinlan have advised people not to come downtown.

COTA has also rerouted its downtown bus lines because of the protest.