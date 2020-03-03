Super Tuesday: Which states are voting and what time do polls close?

Fourteen states and one U.S. territory vote on Super Tuesday. It's the closest thing to a national primary our country has.

The biggest day of the Democratic primary campaign has arrived as Super Tuesday is here.

About a third of all delegates will be up for grabs as people across the country head to the polls in fourteen states and one U.S. territory.

With five candidates still in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, Super Tuesday could greatly impact the race to face President Donald Trump in November.

What time do polls close in each state?

Alabama: 7 p.m. CST

Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. CST

California: 8 p.m. PST

Colorado: 7 p.m. MST

Massachusetts: 8 p.m. EST

Maine: 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota: 8 p.m. CST

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. EST

Oklahoma: 7 p.m. CST

Tennessee: 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST (State is split between two time zones)

Texas: 7 p.m. CST

Utah: 8 p.m. MST

Virginia: 7 p.m. EST

Vermont: 7 p.m. EST

The first polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern in Virginia and Vermont, while California's polling locations stay open until 8 p.m. Pacific.