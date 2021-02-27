Reports: FBI pinpoints possible suspect in death of Capitol officer

Officer Brian Sicknick was injured in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and later died.

Editor's note: The video above is from Feb. 12, 2021.

The FBI has discovered a possible suspect in its investigation into the death of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was injured during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and later died, according to multiple news outlets.

The New York Times, citing two law enforcement officials, says investigators have "pinpointed a person seen on video" who attacked several officers with bear spray, including Sicknick. The video also reportedly showed the suspect discussing attacking officers with bear spray before the incident.

CNN also reported Friday the FBI had zeroed in on a suspect.

The suspect has not yet been identified by name, according to the Times.

The Washington Post reported Friday that investigators determined Sicknick did not die of blunt force trauma -- there were early reports that he might have been struck in the head by a fire extinguisher. That has led investigators to focus on video showing someone spraying a chemical at Sicknick and other officers.