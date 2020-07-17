NYPD: Personal assistant charged in gruesome killing of dismembered tech CEO

A law enforcement official said Friday the person in custody has been the entrepreneur's personal assistant.

NEW YORK — A person is in custody in connection with the killing of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo.

A law enforcement official said Friday the person in custody has been Fahim Saleh's personal assistant.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Tyrese Haspil.

Haspil faces 2nd-degree Murder charges.

Saleh was found dead in a gruesome scene Tuesday afternoon inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Saleh was the CEO of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.