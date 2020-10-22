Target adds reservation system as part of holiday shopping safety measures

Shoppers will be able to check Target's website to see ahead of time if there's a line outside their store. If there is, customers can reserve their spot in line.

Target has announced several new safety measures the company will be adding for the holiday shopping season.

The Minneapolis-based company revealed Thursday it's set up an online reservation system where guests can see ahead of time if there's a line outside their store due to coronavirus capacity limits. Shoppers can visit Target.com/line to check their local store before leaving home. If there's a line, customers can reserve a spot and they'll receive a text when it's their turn to go inside.

Target said it's also doubling the number of parking spaces for its Drive Up service, adding 8,000 more spots nationwide. Customers using curbside pickup will no longer have an employee scan a barcode, instead shoppers will just show their Target app with a personal identification number through their car window to pick-up purchases they've made. More than 1,500 stores will also have fresh and frozen groceries available for curbside pickup this holiday season.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said the investments the company has made through the years has made Target the "easiest place to shop in America."

"As we've navigated the pandemic, that focus has evolved to ensure we're also creating the safest place for our guests to shop," Cornell said.

The company has also deployed 1,000 more MyCheckout devices, which lets employees help shoppers checkout from anywhere inside the store.