Ticket giveaway: Enter to win a seat on a Virgin Galactic flight to space

The ticket giveaway is for one of two seats on the company's flights to suborbital space where passengers can experience microgravity.

As entrepreneur Richard Branson rocketed into space with fellow passengers on one of this winged ships Sunday, Virgin Galactic along with charity fundraising platform Omaze, announced that they would be rolling out a scheme to giveaway two tickets aboard a future flight to space.

People who wish to enter now have a chance to win one of two tickets that the company's partnership is now offering. Passengers will fly on Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity ship, which carried Sir Richard Branson and fellow passengers into suborbital space where they experienced microgravity on Sunday.

To enter for a chance to win, and to read the full rules, you can visit www.omaze.com/space where organizers say "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes."

In a statement Sunday, the companies said the giveaway will support a nonprofit called Space for Humanity, which states that it aims to "democratize space."

Omaze said that through Aug. 31, every donation for this experience on Omaze's site will go to support Space for Humanity.

Those who participate must be at least 18 years old, come from a part of the world where participation wouldn't be prohibited and they must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, Space.com pointed out. Participants would be asked to also release the sweepstakes holders of "all liability, loss or damage or expense arising out of, or in connection with, participation in any experience or the acceptance, use or misuse of any prizes."

Sunday, Branson became the first person to blast off in his own spaceship, beating Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos by nine days. Bezos is set to head to space on July 20 with his rocket company Blue Origin, on their first vehicle called New Shepard.