Intruder breaks into Tom Brady's Massachusetts mansion, police say

Alarms went off just before 6 a.m. Monday.
Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Feed

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A man was reportedly arrested Monday morning for breaking into Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts.

NBC Boston reports the man, whose name has not yet been released, will be formally charged later in the day.

According to The Independent, police were dispatched just before 6 a.m. after multiple alarms sounded at the house.

The intruder was described by television station WFXT as a 34-year-old who is experiencing homelessness. Caretakers reportedly saw the man on surveillance video.

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, currently live in Florida but still own the home up north. They are trying to sell it, NBC Boston said.

