Tommy DeVito, Four Seasons founding member, dies of COVID-19 at 92

NEWARK, N.J. — Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

His former bandmate Frankie Valli wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, “We send our love to his family during this most difficult time.”

Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.

DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960 and sang huge hits like, ″Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Oh, What a Night.”

