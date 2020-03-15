Trump considering 'full' pardon for ex-adviser Michael Flynn

President Trump tweeted "I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!"

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's considering a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office. Flynn tried to withdraw the guilty plea in January.

He said federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broke their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.

Prosecutors had initially said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but the relationship with the retired Army lieutenant general grew increasingly contentious after he hired a new set of lawyers.

The latest sentencing filing from February 2020 still seeks a sentence of up six months.