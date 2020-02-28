Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe again for Director of National Intelligence

The president announced on Twitter that the Texas congressman is his pick again to be the DNI.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above was published last year in December.

President Trump has nominated U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be nation's top intelligence official.

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he's announcing the Texas congressman as his nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence.

The president said on Twitter that he would have finished the process prior but Ratcliffe wanted to wait until after an internal investigation was completed.

He says Ratcliffe is "an outstanding man of great talent."

The DNI post oversees the 17 U.S. spy agencies that Trump has repeatedly scorned.

He had earlier nominated the two-term Republican congressman to be the next director of national intelligence. But in early August, Trump abruptly withdrew his name amid growing questions about Ratcliffe's qualifications for the job.