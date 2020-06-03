Trump says sexism not to blame for end of Warren's campaign

Trump says that, instead, it was Warren's “tremendous lack of talent." Trump also claims that “people don't like her” and called Warren “a very mean person.”

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump is lacing into former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren and insisting that sexism wasn't to blame for the end of the Massachusetts senator's presidential campaign.

Trump has a long history of less-than-kind comments about women.

While he has defended himself as an equal-opportunity insulter, Trump has been particularly callous when it comes to women, going after their physical appearances and dwelling on their attacks.