Trump slams ex-adviser who defended key impeachment witness

Ex-White House chief of Staff John Kelly said at a public forum that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman followed his training by raising concerns to his superiors.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is lashing out against former White House chief of staff John Kelly after the ex-adviser came to the defense of a former national security aide who offered key testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

Trump says Kelly “can’t keep his mouth shut.”

The Republican president's comments targeting Kelly came after Kelly defended Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who raised concerns about Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s president.

That call spurred Trump's impeachment trial, which ended in an acquittal.

The Atlantic magazine reports Kelly said at a public forum Wednesday in New Jersey that Vindman followed his training by raising concerns to his superiors after hearing “questionable” comments from Trump.