Two employees at CBS News test positive for new coronavirus

Coverage will continue for CBS News broadcasts while staff who have had contact with those individuals self quarantine.

WASHINGTON — CBS News says two of its employees at its New York broadcast center have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

CBS News President Suzan Zirinsky notified staffers that those who work from the CBS Broadcast Center and CBS News building at 555 West 57th Street in New York City will be asked to work remotely for the time being.

The building is being cleaned and disinfected before staff returns.

The note said, "We have been planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures."