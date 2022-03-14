Sen. Blumenthal travels to Poland-Ukraine border, meets refugees

Blumenthal, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was in Poland with a bipartisan group of senators to meet with Polish officials and refugees.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Sen. Richard Blumenthal met with refugees fleeing Ukraine after he arrived at the border in Poland on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, the Democrat senator said he met with women and children, who said they had just fled Russian bombs earlier about 15 miles from the border crossing. At least 35 people were killed and more injured, Blumenthal said.

“Here in Poland at the border with Ukraine, heartbreaking stories of people leaving homes that have been bombed by Russian jet fighters, missiles, hitting their towns and neighborhoods,” he said in a video. “And leaving everything behind, coming here to the Polish border where they are seeking refuge and asylum with nothing more than what they are carrying on their backs.”

The Connecticut senator, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was in Poland with a bipartisan group of senators to meet with Polish officials and visit refugee sites. Others in the group included Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Rob Portman and Roger Wicker.

I’m hearing gut-wrenching stories at the Poland/Ukraine border.



Women & children fleeing Russian bombs that leave death & destruction in their wake. “Nowhere is safe,” a weeping mother told me.



Terror & grief are in their faces & voices. pic.twitter.com/Bf9OwsIAJG — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 13, 2022

The group also made a stop at the World Central Kitchen reception center and handed out food to incoming refugees.

“(Chef Jose Andres) and his team are heroes with hearty, wholesome food, aiding those who need this comfort the most,” Blumenthal tweeted.

Honored to join @WCKitchen to help serve refugees at the reception center near the Ukrainian border—easing misery & satiating hunger. @chefjoseandres & his team are heroes with hearty, wholesome food, aiding those who need this comfort the most. pic.twitter.com/d4iWHacm9Z — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 13, 2022

Blumenthal was not the only Connecticut resident at World Central Kitchen.

Jamie McDonald, the owner of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, traveled to Poland to volunteer at the border. He told FOX61 News last week that he signed up immediately after Andres said he was setting up a camp.

“I'm just the type of person that if I have the ability and the opportunity to help somebody that needs it, that's what I'll do. And I don't care if I have to travel across the world to do it,” McDonald said.

He added: “When you give them food and you give them something hot to drink, you know just a little bit of brightness come into their face. And if it helps them for even five seconds, a minute, to feel better about their situation, then it's worth every penny and every minute that we spend doing this.”

