'There is no blank check': Connecticut's congressional leaders denounce financial cuts of support for Ukraine

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly all members of Connecticut's congressional delegation stood side by side with members of the Ukrainian American community, denouncing cuts or a pullback of U.S. support to the country.

All of them took aim at recent comments made by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) published in Punchbowl News last week.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it…it’s not a free blank check,” McCarthy said in the piece.

“There is no blank check," Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said Tuesday. "It’s just a move to abandon a sovereign nation that has been attacked by yes, a thug and a bully.”

“There is tremendous oversight that was embedded in the legislation," Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) said. "The taxpayers in this country should know we are watching every penny of this assistance and it’s going exactly where it was supposed to.”

In a press release Friday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made his support for U.S. aid to Ukraine clear, writing “a Republican majority in the senate will focus its oversight on ensuring timely delivery of needed weapons and greater allied assistance to Ukraine.”

Congress has approved more than $60 billion with bipartisan support in military, economic, and humanitarian aid for Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February.

