Connecticut residents rally for peace in Ukraine

Rallies and vigils were held across the state this weekend, including demonstrations in Milford and New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — People are still raising their voices in support of Ukraine in Connecticut, now about a week and a half since Russia's invasion of the country. Rallies and vigils were held across the state this weekend, including demonstrations in Milford and New Haven.

Some Connecticut demonstrators FOX61 spoke with at the New Haven Rally for Peace want the airspace above Ukraine to be closed. Many people we heard from still have family in the country and are concerned for citizens as the crisis continues.

“We’re here today to defend our freedom in Ukraine," Irka Dmyterko, a Bethany resident, said.

Dmyterko continues to demonstrate, from New Haven to Washington D.C.; this time with her grandchildren. She tells us her family lives in western Ukraine and is still safe.

“Putin miscalculated the world," she said. ”And he will stand alone and he will go down.”

The crisis overseas, also weighs on the mind of Ukranian American, Irina, who still has family in Ukraine.

“A few days ago, my 4-year-old daughter hugged me and said, ‘I don’t want babusya,’ grandma, ‘to be dead,’" she said. "Today, on day 11 of this ruthless war, we stand together to help Ukraine. We stand together to protect Ukraine."

Over in Milford, a candlelight vigil was held outside city hall Sunday evening. The state legislative delegation representing the Milford area put on the event as a showing of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“Men, women, children, citizens being attacked," State Rep. Charles Ferraro (R-117) said. "It’s very difficult the suffering they’re going through but prayer, love and understanding—we felt that by doing that and spreading that, maybe the message can resonate around the world."

Organizers of the New Haven rally are also raising money for the organization: Revived Soldiers Ukraine.

To learn more about Revived Soldiers Ukraine, click here.

To view a list of charities helping with the crisis in Ukraine that are vetted by Better Business Bureau, click here.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.