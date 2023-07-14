Connecticut lawmakers push for “swift, clear path” to NATO membership for Ukraine

U.S. Sen Richard Blumenthal says membership in the alliance is essential for Ukraine to win the war with Russia.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers are pushing for a “swift, clear path” to NATO membership for Ukraine, just days after President Biden vowed continuing support for Ukraine at a NATO summit in Lithuania.

“We need more than just words, we need action on the part of NATO and our allies,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said to a room full of Ukrainian Americans Friday.

Blumenthal says he’s looking for a definite timeline, something President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t get earlier this week at the summit.

Biden says Ukraine won’t be joining the alliance immediately, while in the middle of a war with Russia. Blumenthal argues despite ongoing support from allies, Ukraine’s current status is “too timid and tentative,” calling it a “waiting room.”

Blumenthal said NATO membership is essential for Ukraine to win the war.

“NATO membership says to Vladimir Putin if you come against Ukraine, you come against all NATO, and under the treaty obligations, all of NATO will respond,” he continued.

Blumenthal is also pushing for more military aid.

“We need to make sure that this war is not endless, that there is a conclusion with victory for Ukraine,” he said.

Blumenthal says military aid for Ukraine has bipartisan support in Congress right now, as Biden this week offered security assistance for years to come and floated the idea of sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

This is something Ukrainian Americans are also hoping for.

“We need more weapons,” said Dana Votus. “Weapons, weapons, weapons because weapons is never enough.”

Votus runs an aid organization based in Hartford and says she speaks nearly every day with Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. They’re telling her military aid is necessary.

“Some days it can be better little, some can be more worse,” she explained. “Not even for soldiers, for soldiers it's number one, but for kids, for women, there are so many Ukrainians wounded.”

Votus and other supporters felt confident after Friday’s conversation with Blumenthal, believing he will deliver on his promises.

“We will free our country, our land, our motherland,” said Votus.

