Hartford drone company assisting Ukraine in humanitarian efforts

"Every little bit counts, we really have to step up and do the right thing."

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The team at Aquiline Drones is used to working on another level, and their newest plan is to help donate their drones to the humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

"It’s a humanitarian effort designed to help Ukraine deal with the unfortunate tragedy that they’re experiencing," said Aquiline CEO Barry Alexander from the company headquarters in downtown Hartford.

Alexander said that using their drone technology Aquiline can provide the people of Ukraine with a wide range of humanitarian relief.

“They (the drones) help with search and rescue missions, they help with deliveries of pharmaceuticals, and other life-critical items,” said Alexander.

Alexander is hoping that people and businesses step in to help in sponsoring a drone; the type they plan to send is called ‘Spartacus Drones’ that costs about three thousand dollars each.

“We’re calling on the business community, and individuals as well to step up and do the right thing and help us get some of those drones out there,” said Alexander.

For starters, Aquiline plans to send 30 of their drones to countries that neighbor Ukraine like Poland and Hungary and, they say, they are getting some help from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The company also has designs on sending some of their drone instructors to the Ukrainian region to help with training in the future.

"This is the right thing to do, we can play politics or we can play humans, this is necessary,” said Alexander.

To learn more about sponsoring a drone for Ukraine click here.

Aquiline Drones helping Ukraine in humanitarian efforts 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.