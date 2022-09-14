'Keep standing with Ukraine' | Manchester native living in Ukraine shares her experience

Larissa Babij has lived in Ukraine for the last 17 years. She has been helping those on the frontlines of the war since it began.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Growing up in Connecticut, Larissa Babij always felt a strong connection to her Ukrainian roots.

"I grew up going to Ukrainian Saturday school and doing Ukrainian folk dancing, and really immersed in the culture and the Ukrainian language," Babij said.

So when she was 25 years old she made the trip to Ukraine. One year turned to two, and then three, and before she knew it 17 years later, she now calls Ukraine home.

A home she wasn't willing to leave behind when the war with Russia began.

"Somehow my heart is just very tied to Ukraine. Its land, its people, it's a very visceral thing. It's like I need to be there," Babij said.

Choosing instead to help in any way she could, like so many others are doing.

"The vast majority of people that are in Ukraine right now, are fighting to defend Ukraine and to get Russian occupying forces out of our country for good," she said.

The charitable organization she works with directly helps the Ukrainian armed forces on the frontlines.

Babij's actions prove the love she's always had for her home, spending time in cities that are bombarded by Russian missiles, sometimes multiple times a day.

"I accept the fact that I am in danger all of the time. Whether it's during the daytime, whether it's during the nighttime. By virtue of taking that step to fight, I'm in danger. And then you stop thinking about it, you do your work," she said.

But she is safe. And has spent the last few weeks sharing her story, back in Connecticut.

Wednesday, she spoke at the "Women at War" exhibition at Eastern Connecticut State University.

"I wanted to bring some real action, and reminiscence of war or sounds of war, into our quiet corner of Connecticut," said Julia Wintner, coordinator of the art gallery and museum services at ECSU.

Babij helped to do that, sharing a message for the people of Connecticut.

"Your actions matter, and your words matter, keep standing with Ukraine," she said. "We are committed to winning and it's going to happen. We will win," Babij said.

The art exhibit at ECSU is open to the public, it features the work of 14 Ukrainian women. It will be open until October 12th. More information can be found here.

