A Ukrainian girl sang 'Let it Go' in a bunker. 'Frozen's' Idina Menzel had this message for her

The viral video has touched the hearts of millions watching civilians fight for their lives in Ukraine, including Tony-award winner Idina Menzel.

WASHINGTON — The scenes and images out of Ukraine, now facing the second week of Russia's invasion, are devastating. But in the midst of tragedy, there are some stories that shed a bit of light in such profound darkness.

One of those more recent moments: a young girl singing "Let it Go" from Disney's "Frozen" while huddled inside a Kyiv bomb shelter with dozen of other civilians seeking refuge from the shelling and chaos above. CNN has identified her name as Amelia.

The video, which was originally uploaded on Facebook by Marta Smekhova after getting permission from the Amelia's mother, shows the child standing up in front of a group of chattering adults and crying babies. She quickly starts belting out the first few words of the song in Russian, only for the room to go silent.

"Now I have no fear," Amelia sings, the Russian lyrics differing slightly from the original English version. "There'll be no more tears, here is my home."

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

While the original Facebook video was eventually taken down, it made its way onto Twitter, where it racked up over 15 million views. Among those viewers were several "Frozen" stars including Idina Menzel, who plays Elsa, the snow queen who sings "Let it Go" in the English version of the film.

''We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel tweeted, accompanied by blue and yellow hearts that represent Ukraine's flag.

Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf the talking snowman in 'Frozen," also saw the video, tweeting: "These poor people. I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless."

The songwriter of the Frozen soundtrack, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, also tweeted: "The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!"

But perhaps even more heartwarming about this story: Amelia has reportedly made it to safety and is now reunited with her grandmother living in Poland, as provided in an update on ITV's "This Morning," a British news and talk show.