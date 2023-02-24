Connecticut energy factory sending aid to Ukraine

FuelCell Energy project plans to deploy fuel cells to assist the war-torn country.

Example video title will go here for this video

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The FuelCell Energy factory floor in Torrington was buzzing on Friday, in part because the company is now involved in a new pilot project to help Ukraine. The State Department just tapped the Danbury-based fuel cell maker to deploy their technology to war-torn Ukraine.

The news brought Sen. Richard Blumenthal to the factory floor in Torrington to take a tour. Blumenthal was quick to state that FuelCell Energy’s technology is greatly needed.

“I was in Ukraine just last month,” said Blumenthal. "What I saw was their electricity system has been decimated by Putin’s bombing and what they need is this kind of fuel cell power to reconstruct their country.”

John Torrence, a senior vice president at FuelCell Energy who took part in the tour of the Torrington plant floor said the Connecticut-made fuel cells will serve several meaningful applications.

"What we’re going to do is couple our devices with a nuclear power input to generate hydrogen – that hydrogen can be used for fuel, it can be used for fertilizer… but it basically can allow Ukraine to generate their own means," said Torrence.

Stephanie Benton, an assistant corporate secretary at FuelCell Energy was just proud that her company was taking part in the pilot project.

"It makes us feel very proud because we know we are able to help -- it’s not just that we’re able to say it, we’re able to do it," Benton said.

After spending closer to an hour at the Torrington factory Blumenthal added, “this can be game-changing, life-transforming, and really hope-building… and fuel cells from Connecticut are going to help.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.