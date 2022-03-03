Coca-Cola, Starbucks follow McDonald's in pausing business in Russia

The companies had been under pressure to take a stronger stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

CHICAGO — Coca-Cola, Starbucks and McDonald's are the latest international companies pausing business in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

McDonald’s was the first to announce its plans Monday, saying it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia but will keep paying its 62,000 employees there. Starbucks and Coca-Cola made similar announcements soon after.

"The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is suspending its business in Russia," reads a short update on Coca-Cola's website. "Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine."

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote that the coffee giant decided to "suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products."

The companies had been under pressure to take a stronger stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Calls to boycott McDonald's, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo trended on Twitter over the weekend, including by actor Sean Penn. Penn called boycotting the chains until they suspend business in Russia "a very safe & simple way to stand with Ukraine."

PepsiCo had not indicated plans to suspend operations in Russia at the time of Starbucks and Coca-Cola's announcements.

In an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing the chain's 850 stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

Many large fast food chains in Russia are owned by franchisees, but McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.

Kempczinski said it is "impossible to predict" when McDonald's may reopen the restaurants.

“The situation is extraordinarily challenging for a global brand like ours, and there are many considerations,” he wrote. "McDonald’s works with hundreds of Russian suppliers, for example, and serves millions of customers each day."