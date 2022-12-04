Ukraine receives supplies sent over from Connecticut

The supplies are on the frontlines and are already being used to save lives.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of medical supplies have made their way from Connecticut to Ukraine thanks to people who have donated, and those who have spent countless hours packing and shipping them.

"They've kind of been distributed across the country and as far as they can get to. As we all know some areas are completely unreachable," said Sofia Dumansky, of Maidan United Inc.

The organization, Maidan United has been collecting donations since the war began with the hope of getting the most needed items to the frontlines.

"Tourniquets, quick clots, bandages and chest seals. So it's pretty much anything they need in that moment of impact so they can save somebody's life," Dumansky said.

They have heard directly from soldiers in Ukraine that not only have the supplies gotten to them but they are already being used to save lives.

"This one lady, they saved her life using three tourniquets on her. And just knowing the stuff was bought here in America and we sent it. We packed it with our hands and send it back there and it saved some lives, it's just unbelievable," said Kateryna Pushkar of Maidan United.

A rewarding feeling after many long days of working to get them there.

"That we're doing something. And we're helping and it's the only way our Ukraine will stand up and win if everybody will get together and help them," Pushkar said.

Their efforts have not slowed down. Tuesday evening, volunteers packed suitcases with supplies so that people traveling to Europe can get them there faster than shipping them.

"In Europe, we already arranged pick up where we have another organization that's going to come pick the suitcases up and then once it's in Ukraine it gets distributed to the hottest spots," Dumansky said.

The need for help is far from over.

"Please don't forget that the war is happening. The destruction that has happened there. People really need help. And a lot of them have been left with nothing," Dumansky said.

To help Maidan United, visit their website here.

