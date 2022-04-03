How the Salvation Army is helping Ukraine and surrounding European countries

The non-profit said they are sending staff and volunteers to where it is deemed safe to serve and where they are already established as an organization.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple non-profits across North America are helping Ukrainians on the other side of the globe amid the Russian invasion against Ukraine.

Now, The Salvation Army is stepping in to help all over Europe. The organization said they are sending staff and volunteers to where it is deemed safe to serve and where they are already established as an organization.

"We're already embedded in 130 countries, so when there is a crisis like this, one of the strengths we have is we can mobilize our existing programs and assets that are already in these countries and shift them to provide immediate and critical emergency aid," said Chris Farrand, Director of Emergency Services for The Salvation Army.

They note that they are providing help "in this humanitarian crisis with compassion and without discrimination."

They are stationed in Ukraine to help provide food and necessities at shelters. The Salvation Army is also providing baby products to moms of newborns, as 22 babies were recently born in a subway in Kyiv. There are reports of women giving birth prematurely due to the stress they are under.

Salvation Army members are also stationed in countries surrounding Ukraine as people flee, including Romania, Moldova, and Poland. They are assisting those crossing the borders and providing them with care parcels, meals and essentials.

They are even in Russia, providing food, hygiene and other relief to those displaced, as there are reportedly over 60,000 people displaced in the southern part of the country, according to the Salvation Army.

An influx of refugees arriving in the Czech Republic is anticipated as around 200,000 Ukrainians live there, the Salvation Army said. there are there to help provide social service and help any refugees who are seeking support from family and friends. The Salvation Army will also provide similar services in Slovakia.

The Salvation Army said it is ready to help Ukrainian refugees in the chance they flee to Connecticut.

"In disaster services, we're always forward-leaning, so already we have some of those critical resources staged here (in Connecticut)," Farrand said. "The food boxes, the blankets, the clothing, the hygiene kits, baby supplies, PPE, they're ready to send and deploy wherever it's needed in."

