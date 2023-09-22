Blumenthal pushes for Congress to pass supplemental aid package for Ukraine

He is calling on Congress to pass $24 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, this time just a day after Zelenskyy lobbied for more funding on Capitol Hill.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) spoke about his most recent meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in East Hartford Friday, urging increased aid and strong assistance for Ukraine.

“They can win if we provide them the support that they need,” Blumenthal said.

He is once again calling on Congress to pass $24 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, this time just a day after Zelenskyy lobbied for more funding on Capitol Hill.

“I think his visit really had an effect on a number of my colleagues who are on the fence,” said Blumenthal.

Hesitation to more aid has grown in Congress, specifically among House Republicans, but Blumenthal said it’s a “tiny minority.”

“There's still overwhelming bipartisan support and I think President Zelenskyy’s visit helped to crystallize and bolster it,” he explained.

Refugee organizations in Connecticut said support is unwavering among the public, too.

The Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS) is welcoming about 25 new Ukrainians every month.

“It's rapidly become one of our biggest programs,” said Ann O’Brien, director of sponsorship at IRIS. “These individuals are coming directly from a conflict zone and so the sense of displacement is so fresh, that they really need a sense of connection.”

O’Brien said IRIS is currently serving about 500 Ukrainian refugees in Connecticut.

“Although nobody can really project how many might come with each month, at the same time, I think the U.S. particularly the U.S. American public, they have the capacity to keep helping,” O’Brien said.

Blumenthal hopes Congress also has that capacity.

