Ukrainian artists share creations at Southington exhibit

Eight women, all from Ukraine, showcase their works at SOCCA.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) recently opened “Volya: Free Will” – a Ukrainian Women’s Art Exhibit.

Eight of the artists, whose works are being showcased, now live in central Connecticut and have left the war-torn nation of Ukraine.

“It’s very humbling and we’re so honored and glad to be able to do this,” said Diann Thomson, the executive director at SoCCA.

The artworks, which range from paintings to jewelry to dolls, are all up for sale.

“Hopefully this can help get them back on their feet,” Thomson added.

“I’m doing this to help them to fight, I’m doing this to collect money to donate [to Ukrainian relief efforts]," said artist Olga Tsymanski.

Tsymanski immigrated from Ukraine and now lives in Avon.

She added that all the artists being showcased have a message to send: “I just love this art, it expresses the feelings and the story of each person.”

Ukrainian art exhibit at Southington Community Cultural Arts Center 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

“Volya: Free Will” runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 10 at SoCCA, 93 Main Street in Southington.

There is an Artists Opening Reception on Saturday, Sept. 10, 6-9 p.m.

Gallery hours: Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday Noon - 3 p.m., and by appointment at 860.276.1581

To learn more, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.