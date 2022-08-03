Volunteers sort through donations collected for Ukraine

Volunteers spent Tuesday packing up boxes and getting them ready to be shipped where they are needed.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hundreds of boxes are stacked high inside the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford, each one filled with donations and labeled as volunteers who spent hours working hard to organize.

"It's overwhelming because of the generosity of people. Our hearts are so warmed. The fact that we have so much support and there's so much goodness in the community," said Christine Jakymiw of Wethersfield.

Rooms are filled from floor to ceiling of items that still need to be sorted before they can be sent off to be shipped. However, volunteers were motivated Tuesday by some good news. The supplies being collected here in the U.S. are getting to Ukraine.

"It's getting from point a to point b, made my day and all of us here. There was a collective cheer when that went up so we know we can get it there which is nice," Roman Kolinsky of Newington.

"We have an abundance of items so we've probably reached our limits of what we need to have donated to us," Jakymiw said.

That's why they're now asking for help to cover the cost of shipping.

"If there's any corporate sponsors or anyone else who'd like to make a donation we're estimating right now to ship the stuff is gonna cost us close to 100-grand," Kolinsky said.

The non-profit, Maidan United is also continuing to ask for help from the community. They've been collecting medical supplies and are still in need of bandages, QuickClot gauze, Halo Seals and tourniquets.

"Our help is only one drop in the ocean that people need right now," said Kateryna Hebert.

Members also spent the evening packing up the donations they've already received, getting those supplies one step closer to ending up where they are needed.

"The western part of Ukraine is a sorting station where things are getting sorted out and then delivered to the needed areas of Ukraine, the worst places," said Hebert.

More information on how to help Maidan United can be found here.

To make a donation to the Ukrainian National Home, you can stop by or mail a check to their address, 961 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford, CT 06114.

