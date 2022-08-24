'We will be free' | Ukrainian community prays on country's Independence Day

August 24 also marks six months since the war with Russia began.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — August 24 holds a special meaning for Ukrainians, it's the day they celebrate their independence.

"I think everybody in the world now knows who Ukrainians are it took us a long time for people to know where we are on the map, to understand our passion for life and independence our spirit and our joy and celebration of our culture," said Julie Nesteruk of Wethersfield.

However, it also marks a dark day. Six months since the war with Russia began, an attempt to take that independence away.

"It's just a terrible thing that they struggled for so many years to get their independence and to see this just go down the tubes. It's a big fight and we're very, very determined to win," said George Glowa of Southington.

A special prayer service was held at Saint Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in New Britain Wednesday evening.

"The most consistent thing that I personally have been doing is going to church to pray for the soldiers and the people in Ukraine," Nesteruk said.

For the Ukrainian community of Connecticut, the war has remained at the top of their minds every day for the last six months. Many with family still overseas. Lana Babij's daughter is among those on the front.

"She was working with a humanitarian organization there as a volunteer and that led into working with a more military-oriented organization that was in the south of Ukraine which was being actually attacked by missiles every day," Babij said.

But their resilient spirit has stayed strong and they said it will continue to be.

"The soul of Ukraine is meant to be free and we will be free," Nesteruk said.

