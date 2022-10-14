West Hartford homeowner displays War in Ukraine-themed Halloween message

For the last 20 years, Matt Warshauer’s mission has been to have unique Halloween displays.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — As the nights grow longer and colder, boos and ghouls of all ages will delight in seeing bewitching displays.

This year the popular home in West Hartford is making sure people still have a pulse of what’s happening in Ukraine.

It’s a Halloween display that will stop you in your tracks whether you’re walking or even in your car.

“The whole point is it’s a conversation starter,” said Matt Warshauer.

This display does not feature pumpkins, ghosts, and goblins, but instead tanks, guns, and souls that have been lost in the Ukrainian war.

“I was actually really concerned that it wouldn’t have the same connection that it has and part of me wanted to reunite that connection and get people to understand what was going on there. But then with everything happening now again in Ukraine, the timing is pretty good,” said Warshauer.

For the last 20 years, Matt Warshauer’s mission has been to have unique Halloween displays.

In more recent years, his display may send a shiver up your spine through another message

“Halloween offers an opportunity to do some things that maybe aren’t traditionally scary Halloween but are still pretty scary and I would say what’s going on in Ukraine with the invasion of Russia is pretty scary,” said Warshauer.

And his main goal you might ask?

“People start talking about it, thinking about it, and maybe as a result they spend a little time doing a little reading about what’s going on. Educate themselves,” said Warshauer.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.