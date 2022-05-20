Wethersfield High School students host Cabaret for Ukraine

WHS Drama Club will host a dinner and performance Saturday, May 21, at 5:30 p.m. to help send meals to Ukraine.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn — As the war in Ukraine goes into its 12th week, Wethersfield High School students are putting on a cabaret performance this weekend to raise money for refugee families in Ukraine.

WHS juniors Allie Lesser and Sophie Torrance organized the event with some help from some faculty members.

“We kind of collaborated and we thought it would be such a great cause and purpose with the cabaret to give all our proceeds to Ukraine,” Lesser said.

Lesser and Torrance told FOX61 that the event will feature student performances of songs from musicals with the theme of growing up and finding your place in the world.

Theatre is a passion close to their hearts as both started acting at a young age.

“This was just a way that we saw of just putting it all together and making it this full-circle moment where we could do something we love and give back to people that need help right now," Torrance said.

The school’s choral group will also sing the Ukrainian National Anthem.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner from Bear's Smokehouse, followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. More local businesses are also chipping in for the event, including Wethersfield-based Main Street Creamery.

The school’s leadership club will also host a silent auction with donations from clubs and local families.

All the proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides hot meals and grocery kits to people in need. So far, the group has reached more than 230 cities and towns in Ukraine and has served 25 million meals in total to those in need of emergency food relief.

“We’re really proud of everyone that’s been involved, and we appreciate everyone’s hard work in volunteering their time and putting their best foot forward on this project," Lesser said. “This is about Ukraine and helping people who need it.”

Tickets for the cabaret are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64032.

For more information, click here.

