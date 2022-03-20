Woodstock Academy to host students displaced from Ukraine

The Woodstock Academy is offering those students the chance to live and study there for the rest of the school year and summer at no cost.

WOODSTOCK, Conn. — A school in Woodstock is getting ready to welcome two students from Ukraine Monday who have been displaced by the war.

The Woodstock Academy is offering those students the chance to live and study there for the rest of the school year and summer at no cost. The academy is an independent day and boarding high school for grades nine through 12 and post-graduates, including international students.

The two students coming tomorrow include an 18-year-old from Kyiv whose family escaped the war as well as a 17-year-old who's been studying in Italy and now can't go back home to Ukraine.

Head of school Christopher Sandford says the community is stepping up big-time to help the academy on this mission.

"We set up a fund. We're accepting donations. We've gotten almost close to 30,000 dollars already donated by the Woodstock Academy community. Each student is about $3-4,000. You think about the cost of cellphones and clothing. It's simple things, like we want the students to go to the prom if they want to."

The academy plans to welcome six more students from Ukraine over the next two weeks and is open to hosting more depending on funding. Sandford says they will figure out what next year looks like as the situation in Ukraine develops.

