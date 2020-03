US: 2 service members killed by 'enemy forces' in Iraq

The names of the service members are being withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy.

The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces.

In a statement, the military says the two were killed Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold of the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq. It says the names of the service members are being withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy.