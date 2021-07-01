x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Nation World

Photos of US Capitol show stark difference from Trump inauguration to Wednesday's riot

The photos from outside the U.S. Capitol showed the contrast between Day 1 of the Trump presidency and Day 1,448 when a violent mob stormed the building.

WASHINGTON — A side-by-side image of the U.S. Capitol from President Donald Trump's inauguration and from Wednesday when a violent mob of Trump's supporters rioted at the building showed a stark contrast.

The Reuters images showed the front of the capitol on Jan. 20, 2017. It was a bright, slightly overcast day. The newly refurbished Capitol exterior was adorned with American flags and red, white and blue banners and bunting. Hundreds of people were seated for the swearing-in of Trump with a military detail and band below the podium.

The other photo, from the same angle but closer, was from Wednesday's riot. 

The skies were darkened by smoke. Trump supporters could be seen scattered across the campus. "Keep America Great" flags were draped over the walls.

The mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol during the chaos, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington Wednesday to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory. Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising objections to the results on his behalf when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.

RELATED: Twitter locks President Trump's account for 1st time, threatens permanent suspension

RELATED: Woman shot inside US Capitol during Trump supporters' riot has died

RELATED: Read: Statement by George W. Bush after riot at U.S. Capitol

RELATED: Electoral ballots 'rescued' as Trump supporters riot at Capitol

RELATED: Biden calls on Trump supporters to 'pull back,' urges decency

RELATED: Trump tells supporters he 'will never concede' presidential election