Veteran Paul Quessenberry lands deal with New England Patriots

The terms of the contract with Quessenberry have not been announced at this time.

WASHINGTON — The New England Patriots on Saturday signed tight end Paul Quessenberry, who has spent the past four years serving as an officer in the Navy.

The 28-year-old played defensive end in 38 games over four seasons for the Naval Academy from 2011 to 2014, according to the Patriots. He has a record of 80 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two passes defensed during his collegiate career.

He's listed as 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds.

