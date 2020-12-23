Violent Yonkers crash splits vehicle in half, kills 5 in both cars

The driver of one of the cars was killed in the crash Tuesday night in Yonkers along with four men in the other vehicle.

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police say five people were killed when a car barreled into another vehicle outside New York City and split it in half.

WNBC-TV reported that friends described the men as recent high school graduates.

Wreckage was strewn across three blocks.

WNBC reported that a gas station security video showed a car speeding before it crashed into the vehicle carrying the four men.