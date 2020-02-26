Viral photo shows dog joining boy in timeout

This mom's English mastiff didn't want her son to serve his time out alone.

A mom's Facebook post has gone viral after she sent her 3-year-old to timeout.

According to TODAY Parents, Jillian Smith sent Peyton to timeout, but what she didn't expect was the family's English mastiff, Dash, to join him.

Smith posted the photo on Facebook and said, "When you're in time out but your best pal won't let you serve your time alone," accompanied with laughing and heart emojis.

"Dash understood. He was like 'Peyton needs me,'" Smith told TODAY Parents. "It's unreal how close they are."