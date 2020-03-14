Virus miracle? 'Frozen 2' getting early release to Disney+

As many schools close to help battle the coronavirus outbreak, Disney has offered the early release as an in-home treat.

BURBANK, Calif. — (WTHR) - Disney is giving parents a bit of a treat as schools close for the coronavirus outbreak.

The Walt Disney Company announced Friday it will release "Frozen 2" on its Disney+ streaming service Sunday, three months ahead of schedule.

The long-awaited sequel to the animated hit "Frozen" was recently released on DVD, but wasn't expected to hit the streaming service until late spring or early summer.

The film will be available in high definition upon release, then in Ultra HD on Tuesday, March 17.