Waterbury police chief to testify at Senate committee hearing on gun safety

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As another mass shooting takes the national spotlight, the US Senate Judiciary Committee will kick off a series of hearings today, looking at ways to reduce gun violence.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is set to testify this morning.

The hearings were set to happen before yesterday’s mass shooting in Colorado.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said at least 10 people have died, including a Boulder officer, in an active shooting situation Monday at a King Soopers.

One suspect has been taken into custody and is being treated at the hospital, BPD said. BPD also said only one person was injured and transported to the hospital during the incident.

The Senate subcommittee hosting these hearings is led by Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal.

In a Tweet yesterday, Sen. Blumenthal wrote:

"Editing my opening statement for tomorrow’s hearing on gun violence only to look up & see the news reporting six killed by a gunman in Boulder. How many more lives must be lost before we enact the gun violence prevention our country so desperately needs?"

The hearing is aimed at looking at steps to reduce gun violence in the country while taking into consideration public health, law enforcement, and community-based approaches.

Sen. Blumenthal had invited Chief Spagnolo to testify, explaining that Waterbury has something they can share with the nation.

Chief Spagnolo plans to highlight local laws here in Connecticut and share how measures like background checks are working in the state, along with how more emphasis on community-based programs could help reduce violence.

“I support all these things, I think that these are common-sense solutions that should be adopted nationwide," said Chief Spagnolo, "I think that that would help us in Connecticut with the number of weapons that come into this state illegally and end up in the hands of prohibited persons. When those guns end up in the hands of prohibited persons my biggest fear is the men and women that work for me have to face these people each and every day. Most importantly they make our community much less safe.”

Today's hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.

