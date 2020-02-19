Whitney Houston hologram tour set to begin

The tour comes eight years after the singer's death.

BURBANK, Calif — Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again.

Eight years after her death and five years after the show was conceived, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour starting Feb. 25. U.S. dates expected to follow.

The singer's sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston says it's the right time for a revival, and says it's a show Whitney Houston would've wanted.