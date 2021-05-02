x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Nation World

Woman who tried to fake death to avoid sentencing gets extra year in prison

Ahead of a sentencing hearing for health care fraud, the woman's husband told authorities she had fallen from an overlook into a gorge, prompting a massive search.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia woman who tried to fake her death to avoid being sentenced for health care fraud has received an additional year in prison.

Julie M. Wheeler of Beaver was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Charleston for conspiring to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors said Wheeler admitted to conspiring with her husband to keep her out of prison. Rodney Wheeler told authorities on May 31 that she had fallen from an overlook at the New River Gorge, prompting a massive search.

State Police found Julie Wheeler two days later hiding in a closet at her home. She was sentenced in June to 42 months in prison for health care fraud related to overbilling.

A judge Wednesday ordered her two sentences to be served consecutively.

Rodney Wheeler pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to obstruct justice and faces up to five years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 5.

RELATED: Dogs trained to sniff out COVID-19 at sporting events, universities and prisons

RELATED: Grand Jury indicts Denver man accused of pointing laser at DPD helicopter