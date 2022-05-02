100-year-old man holds world record for longest career at one company

Very few people have worked at the same company all their life -- and according to Guinness World Records, only one has worked at the same company for more than 84 years. That person is Walter Orthmann of Brazil, who turned 100 just last month.
Orthmann started working at 15 to help support his family when they faced financial problems. He got a job as a shipping assistant as a company now known as ReneauxView, Guinness World Records said. His skills and willingness to learn quickly propelled him from shipping into sales -- and then to a job as a sales manager.
84 years later, he's officially the world record holder for longest career at one company, as verified by Guinness World Records in January.
He attributed his long career to staying in the present and choosing a company where he feels motivated. In fact, he said the office is his favorite place to be.
"I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow," Orthmann told GWR. "All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!"
At 100, Orthmann said he's healthy and still has the mental clarity to drive to work each day. While he never thought about breaking a world record, he said it's now his "proudest achievement."