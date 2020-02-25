World's oldest man, who said secret was smiling, dies at 112

Chitetsu Watanabe had recently been honored by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man.

A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world's oldest man with a raised fist and big smiles earlier this month has died at 112.

Guinness World Records and a local funeral home said Chitetsu Watanabe died Sunday. National newspaper Mainichi cited his family as saying he had not been able to eat recently and developed a fever and difficulty breathing.

He is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.